Ramírez, Schulte propel Crew to 2-0 victory over Nashville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Christian Ramírez scored early, Columbus benefited from an own-goal late and the Crew blanked Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Patrick Schulte finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for Columbus (9-6-4), which takes a 3-2-2 lead in the series. Nashville had won two straight over the Crew, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season.

Nashville (10-5-5) has cooled off a bit since a 10-match unbeaten streak ended in a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal. The club hasn't scored since Hany Mukhtar had a hat trick in a 3-1 victory over first-year member St. Louis City. Mukhtar leads the league with 13 goals this season.

Columbus took the lead on an unassisted goal by Ramírez in the 20th minute. It was his seventh netter of the season.

Joe Willis stopped four shots in goal for Nashville.

Columbus improves to 10-1-5 in its last 16 home matches.

Cucho Hernández had his club-record streak of nine straight matches with a goal contribution come to an end for the Crew. He had four goals and seven assists in the run. Only four players in league history have put together 10-match streaks in a single season.

Nashville allowed multiple goals for just the third time in its last 29 league matches, including the playoffs.

Columbus will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Nashville returns home to host D.C. United on Saturday.