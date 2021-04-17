Crew SC's Aidan Morris to miss 9-12 months with torn ACL

Morris will undergo reconstructive surgery in the near future and is expected to be out for 9-12 months.

Columbus Crew SC announced they will be without midfielder Aidan Morris for 9-12 months with a torn ACL.

The injury happened in Thursday's game against Real Esteli in the CONCACAF Champions League Round Of 16 Second Leg Match.

Crew SC said Morris will undergo reconstructive surgery in the near future.

Morris signed as a Homegrown Player with Crew SC in January 2020 and has made 10 regular-season appearances.

In the team's championship playoff run last season, Morris made one start and became the youngest player ever in MLS Cup history to start and provide an assist.