Crew SC to host game at MAPFRE Stadium without fans

Thursday's game is part of Phase 1 of 3 for returning to play.

Columbus Crew SC announced Monday that its game Thursday against the Chicago Fire will be held at MAPFRE Stadium without fans in attendance.

The parking lots will also be closed to fans.

It was announced earlier this month that Major League Soccer teams would resume play in home markets for the 2020 regular season after the MLS is Back tournament.

Crew SC was eliminated from the tournament last month when it lost to Minnesota.

In Phase 1, the Crew will play three games at home and three on the road.

The Crew will make announcements about the status of fans at the other two games, against the Philadelphia Union on September 2 and FC Cincinnati on September 6, at a later date.