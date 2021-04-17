Crew SC signs defender Saad Abdul-Salaam from waiver list

Columbus Crew SC announced Saturday the club has signed defender Saad Abdul-Salaam from Major League Soccer's waiver list.
Abdul-Salaam is a seven-year MLS veteran who recently played for FC Cincinnati and has made a total of 94 regular-season appearances with one goal and 11 assists.
The Gahanna native was a member of the Seattle Sounders FC when they won the MLS Cup in 2019.
“We are pleased to welcome Saad back to his hometown club,” said Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Saad is a defender whose versatility as a player and proven experience in our League will make him a valuable member of our squad, especially as we deal with match congestion this season. We are excited to begin working with Saad and look forward to incorporating him into the team.”
Crew SC opens the 2021 MLS regular season against the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.