This is Zelarayan's first time being named the player of the week in MLS.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was announced as the Major League Soccer Player of the Week on May 24.

In Saturday's game at New York City FC, Zelarayan scored two direct free-kick goals in the 82nd minute and in second-half stoppage time to lift the Crew to a 2-1 win.

