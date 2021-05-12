x
Crew SC fall 2-0 to Toronto FC

Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak.
Credit: AP
Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez, left, heads the ball away from Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zerdes during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew SC 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds.

Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019.

Altidore entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute. He hit the crossbar in the 75th and headed home a goal 12 minutes later.

