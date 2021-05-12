Crew SC fall 2-0 to Toronto FC

Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Bradley had a goal and an assist, Jozy Altidore also scored and Toronto FC beat the Columbus Crew SC 2-0 on Wednesday night for Chris Armas’ first victory with the Reds.

Toronto improved to 1-2-1, dropping Columbus to 1-0-3 and ending its eight-game unbeaten streak.

Bradley capitalized on a failed clearance in the 13th minute for his first goal since Sept. 7, 2019.