COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and had two assists and Columbus beat Orlando City 3-1 to keep the defending champion Crew’s slim playoff hopes alive.

Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.