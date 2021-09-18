Zardes, Room help Crew to 1-1 tie with Revolution

Columbus (8-11-9) is 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Gyasi Zardes scored in the 58th minute, Eloy Room had six saves and the Columbus Crew tied 1-1 with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Room was obviously favoring his right leg late in the closing minutes but managed to knock away back-to-back shots by Adam Buksa. Room deflected the first with his lower body in the 90th minute and 10 seconds later — after gingerly getting off the ground and limping to the center of goal — parried a header.

Harrison Afful played a bending 20-yard ball-in to Zardes for a header that deflected off the hand of diving goalkeeper Matt Turner and banged off the post before skipping into the net to open the scoring in the 58th minute. A careless pass by Jonathan Mensah was intercepted by Buksa, who took a couple dribbles before beating Room one-on-one to level the score in the 62nd.