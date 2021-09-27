Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes voted MLS Player of the Week

Zardes scored both Crew goals in their 2-1 win vs. CF Montréal on Saturday.

NEW YORK — Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week.

The first goal came just before the end of the first half and the second came in the 62nd minute.

Zardes now has seven goals for the season, with three in his last two league games.

It was the 14th multiple-goal game of his MLS career and his second this season, also netting two in a win against Chicago Fire FC on June 19.

Zardes was named MLS Player of the Week for the fourth time, his first such honor since the final week of the 2018 season.

The Crew will face CD Cruz Azul of Mexico in the 2021 Campeones Cup – the annual clash between the reigning MLS and Liga MX champions – on Wednesday evening at Lower.com Field.