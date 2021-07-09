Short-handed Crew rally late to draw FC Cincinnati 2-2

Harrison Afful received a red card in the 42nd minute.

The Columbus Crew were able to rally late to force a draw on the road at FC Cincinnati Friday night.

The Crew were forced to play from behind in the first minute of the "Hell is Real" rivalry match with a goal by Cincinnati.

Cincinnati then went up 2-0 in the 24th minute with a goal by Luciano Acosta.

In the 42nd minute, Harrison Afful received his second yellow card and was removed from the game, forcing the Crew to play with 10 men the rest of the way.

Lucas Zelarayan got Columbus on the board in stoppage time of the first half and got the score to 2-1 at the break.