Moreira's late goal helps Crew tie Cincinnati 2-2

Columbus has played seven straight road matches without a loss.

CINCINNATI — Defender Steven Moreira scored a goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Brandon Vázquez took a pass from Luciano Acosta and scored in the 36th minute to give Cincinnati (8-8-11) a 1-0 lead. Vázquez has 16 goals this season.

The lead held until Cucho Hernández fed Derrick Etienne for a goal — his sixth — in the 74th minute to pull Columbus (8-6-12) even.

Cincinnati regained the lead three minutes later on an unassisted score by defender Matt Miazga.

Eloy Room had four saves for Columbus. Roman Celentano saved one shot for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 1-3-6 all-time against Columbus in the Hell is Real Derby.

Cincinnati has 10 draws in its last 13 matches. The Chicago Fire were the last ones to accomplish the feat — in 2011.