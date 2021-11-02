Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Week

Zelarayán scored two goals against D.C. United on Saturday evening.

NEW YORK — Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayán has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for Week 34 of the 2021 MLS season.

Zelarayán scored two goals as the Crew kept alive their hopes of defending their MLS Cup title with a 3-1 win against D.C. United on Saturday evening.

The midfielder pulled the Crew level just before halftime, converting a penalty kick. Then in the 76th minute, Zelarayán put the game away, curling home a drive from all of 25 yards out from goal inside the right post.

This was his second two-goal game of the season, the first coming when he was named player of the week in May after scoring two goals both from direct free kicks in a win vs. New York City FC.

On the season Zelarayán has 11 goals and four assists in 31 matches with the Crew.