x
Columbus Crew

Lower.com Field to host 2022 FIFA World Cup viewing parties

The pub and plaza at Lower.com Field will be hosting free viewing parties for 22 days of the upcoming tournament.
Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Dean
Fans arrive at Lower.com Field prior to the inaugural MLS match between the New England Revolution and the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, July 3, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced its stadium will serve as the “home of soccer in central Ohio” during the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The pub and plaza at Lower.com Field will be hosting free viewing parties for 22 days of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qutar.

The parties at the pub will include discounted beverages and globally theme, culinary dishes throughout the morning and afternoon.

In total, 54 matches will be shown in the pub. The plaza will be open for all United States matches, during weekends and during the knockout stage.

The Crew Shop will also be open to purchase USMNT gear.

Additionally, the club announced “Pride & Glory” to celebrate the World Cup. The celebration will be highlighted by three events: a Community Kickoff event to celebrate youth soccer (Nov. 20), Gold Friday (Nov. 25) and the World Cup Final (Dec. 18).

For more information, including a full list of games, click here.

United States Men’s National Team World Cup Schedule

Monday, Nov. 21: US vs. Wales (2 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 25: US vs. England (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 29: US vs. Iran (2 p.m.)  

