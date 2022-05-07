Hurtado scores equalizer, Crew ties 2-2 with Revolution

Erik Hurtado's game-tying goal came in the 89th minute.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Erik Hurtado scored the equalizer for the Columbus Crew in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Hurtado’s tying goal came in the 89th minute for the Crew (3-3-4). Derrick Etienne had an assist on the goal.

DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa scored one goal each for the Revolution (3-5-2).

The Revolution outshot the Crew 11-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Matt Turner saved two of the four shots he faced for the Revolution. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.