WATCH: Fans gear up for Columbus Crew's first match at Lower.com Field

The Crew will host the New England Revolution at 5 p.m. Saturday and fans are hyped for the big day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans are excited to see the Columbus Crew’s first match at Lower.com Field.

The Crew will host the New England Revolution at 5 p.m. Saturday and fans are hyped for the big day.

It kicks off with the “March to the Match”, which will start at the intersection of 1st and High Street.

More fans will then meet up at Battelle Plaza in the Arena District and will head to Lower.com Field.

For those planning to drive to the game, the team released instructions on where to park and where to go if you're using a rideshare service.

The Crew celebrated Black and Gold week, where the team celebrated the official opening of the stadium and announced new programs to help young soccer players.

Some fans are already calling Lower.com Field home.

Businesses in the Arena District are also excited about the abundance of fans coming to watch the game.

We want to thank everyone who worked on this week's TIFO, you did an incredible job and things came out wonderfully.



Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to display this yet but we love you all and you are true #Nordecke #Crew96 heroes. pic.twitter.com/wDVW9tgbec — The Nordecke ⭐⭐ (@Nordecke) July 3, 2021