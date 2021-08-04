DC United beats Crew 4-2

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus to 3-2 but Yordy Reyna capped the scoring in the 74th minute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2.

Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute.

Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus to 3-2 but Reyna capped the scoring in the 74th minute.