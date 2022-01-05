Columbus Crew trade Aboubacar Keita to Colorado Rapids

Keita made his professional debut on July 3, 2019 after signing a Homegrown contract earlier that year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced that the club has acquired up to $450,000 in allocation money from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for defender Aboubacar Keita.

The team will receive a guaranteed $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Rapids in 2022, and up to an additional $150,000 in GAM if certain performance incentives are met.

The Crew would retain a portion of the fee if Keita is transferred abroad.

“From the time he joined the Academy in 2016 to helping us capture MLS Cup in 2020 and the Campeones Cup last September, Bouba’s hard work and dedication on and off the field has been truly appreciated. We wish him all the best in Colorado,” said Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

Keita made his professional debut on July 3, 2019 after signing a Homegrown contract earlier that year. He started in 28 of the 37 matches in which he appeared.

Crew players are set to report for physicals and testing on Jan. 16 before departing for training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Jan. 28.

The team will train at Historic Crew Stadium in early February before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.