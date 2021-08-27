Crew score late twice to beat FC Cincinnati 3-2

Miguel Berry scored twice to help snap the Crew's six-game losing skid.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew snapped a six-game losing streak after beating FC Cincinnati 3-2 Friday night.

Lucas Zelarayán scored first in the "Hell is Real" rivalry with a goal in the 45th minute.

Three minutes later, Ronald Matarrita tied it up and Isaac Atanga grabbed the lead for Cincinnati in the 74th minute.

Miguel Berry put the Crew back on top with back-to-back goals in the 81st and 82nd minute.

The Crew will take the rivalry this season with Friday's win after Cincinnati and Columbus tied in July.