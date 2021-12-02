Crew signs midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to new contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced Thursday it has signed midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to a new three-year contract through the 2024 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2025.
The 29-year-old initially joined the Crew prior to the 2020 season.
Named the 2020 MLS Cup MVP during the club's title-winning season, Zelarayan is a two-time Crew MVP Award recipient (2020, 2021) who has made 53 appearances (48 starts) across all competitions while registering 21 goals and 19 assists.
"Over the past two seasons Lucas has proven himself to be one of the top game-changers in MLS and we are excited to sign him to a new contract," said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We signed Lucas in December of 2019 because we know the importance of having difference-makers in MLS in order to contend for championships. He chose Columbus because he wanted to win trophies, which is exactly what he has done - helping us win MLS Cup last year and Campeones Cup this year. Lucas has proven that he can perform under pressure, and he shines time and time again when the spotlight is brightest. We look forward to seeing what else Lucas and the team can achieve together in 2022 and beyond."
During the 2021 season, Zelarayan scored 12 goals (three game-winning) and seven assists leading the Crew.
He was twice voted MLSsoccer.com’s Player of the Week (Weeks 6 and 34).
Columbus is set to open the 2022 season by hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.