Columbus Crew open 2022 season at home in February against Vancouver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced they will open the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Crew will host the Vancouver Whitecaps at 3:30 p.m. A complete schedule is set to be unveiled in the near future, the club said Monday.

All teams will play a 34-game regular-season schedule - 17 home games, 17 road games - facing each of their conference opponents two times and playing eight non-conference opponents once.

The schedule will consist of all weekend matches with the exception of five or fewer midweek matches. The league plans to have those midweek games in May, June and July with two in August.

Additionally, the midweek match dates will not be scheduled in consecutive weeks.

The regular season will run through Decision Day, which will be Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Crew are undefeated in its last five home openers dating back to 2017.