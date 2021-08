The midfielder signed with the Crew as a free agent on Jan. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced midfielder Kevin Molino will be undergoing ACL reconstruction on his right knee in the near future.

Molino is expected to be out for approximately 9-12 months.

The midfielder signed with the Crew as a free agent on Jan. 2.

He has appeared in 11 MLS matches this season and scored his first goal for the Crew on Aug. 4.