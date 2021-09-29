Crew beat Cruz Azul 2-0 to take Campeones Cup

Despite the shots and time of possession being in Cruz Azul's favor, the Crew managed to pull out a 2-0 victory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew shut down Mexico City's Cruz Azul Wednesday night to become the 2021 Campeones Cup

The cup is the annual match between the previous year's champions in the United States and in Mexico.

The first goal of the match was scored by Cruz Azul — except it went in as an own goal, giving the Crew an early 1-0 lead.

The Crew's second goal came 74 minutes into the game, with a header from Jonathan Mensah.

Cruz Azul dominated with 16 shots, five of which were on target while the Crew only had five shots, two of which were on target. Cruz Azul also kept possession for 75% of the match.