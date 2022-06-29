x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Columbus Crew

Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC.
Credit: Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP
Columbus Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki, left, celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th. Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Drone footage of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew