Crew acquire forward Erik Hurtado in trade with CF Montreal

Columbus Crew announced they have acquired forward Erik Hurtado via a trade with Club de Foot Montreal.
In return, Montreal received $200,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money.
Hurtado is a nine-year Major League Soccer veteran with 140 regular-season appearances with 19 goals and 11 assists.
“We would like to welcome Erik to Columbus,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Erik is a versatile, powerful forward who has valuable experience in our League and provides us with another option on offense. His addition to our roster will ensure that we have another proven MLS goal scorer to call upon when needed, especially during this particularly congested season.”
Hurtado joined CF Montreal this year making seven appearances with two goals and one assist.
Before Montreal, he played for Sporting Kansas City from 2019-20.