Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry traded to D.C. United

In three seasons, Berry scored 10 goals and tallied two assists in 34 regular season appearances.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced Wednesday forward Miguel Berry has been traded to D.C. United for $325,000 in General Allocation Money.

According to a press release, the club will receive a guaranteed $125,000 this year, $100,000 in 2023 and up to an additional $100,000 if certain performance incentives are met.

The Crew would also retain a portion of any potential trade fee D.C. United receives for Berry’s rights.

“We are grateful for Miguel’s contributions to the Club during his time in Columbus,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “For three seasons, Miguel has been a great teammate and a consummate professional. We are proud of his development since he was drafted in 2020. With our current striker corps, ultimately, we felt this trade would prove beneficial for both the Club and for Miguel. We wish him all the best as he takes this next step of his career in D.C.”

The 24-year-old was selected seventh overall in the first round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus.

In three seasons, Berry scored 10 goals and tallied two assists in 34 regular season appearances.

Berry additionally spent time on loan with the USL Championship side San Diego Loyal, where he scored six goals in 14 matches during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Crew return to action Saturday night as they host the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field.