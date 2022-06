The deal to acquire the 23-year-old striker for $10 million is the biggest in the franchise’s history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew have finalized a deal to acquire Watford FC striker Cucho Hernandez, sources told 10TV.

Hernandez played in the English Premier League last season where he scored five goals in 25 matches with Watford.

The deal to acquire the 23-year-old striker for $10 million is the biggest in the franchise’s history.

The team is expected to announce the news on Monday or Tuesday.