Columbus Crew tie with Nashville SC 1-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayán scored the lone goal for the team in a 1-1 tie against Nashville on Wednesday.

Zelarayán scored at the 75-minute mark, but the lead didn't last for long.

Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scored just two minutes later.

Columbus was without their head coach, Caleb Porter after having to enter the Major League Soccer health and safety protocol.