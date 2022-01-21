Columbus Crew signs defender Will Sands following trade with New York City FC

Sands represented Georgetown University from 2019-21 with 52 appearances with four goals and five assists.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced Friday the signing of defender Will Sands through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025.

The Crew acquired Sands' MLS Homegrown Priority from New York City FC in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2022 with potential for additional money based on performance incentives.

“Will is a versatile defender and we are excited to have him join the Crew,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We look forward to seeing the progression of his development within a competitive, professional environment.”

Sands represented Georgetown University from 2019-21 with 52 appearances with four goals and five assists.

With the Hoyas, Sands helped his team win the 2019 NCAA College Cup title as well as two Big East Conference Tournaments (2019, 2021) and three Big East regular-season championships (2019, 2020, 2021).

Sands was named to the All-Big East First Team (2021) as well as the All-Big East Third Team (2020).

The Crew are currently in preseason training Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Jan. 28.

The team will train at Historic Crew Stadium in early February before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.