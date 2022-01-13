Columbus Crew signs Crew Academy product and midfielder Sean Zawadzki

Zawadzki played for Georgetown University from 2018-21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced Thursday that it has signed Crew Academy product and midfielder Sean Zawadzki as a Homegrown Player through the 2023 season with club options through 2025.

The Olmsted Falls, Ohio native represented the Crew Academy from 2015-2018, featuring for the Under-15/16, U-17/18 and U-18/19 sides, and serving as captain during his last two years.

He joins Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris and Isaiah Parente as one of four Crew Academy products on the Crew's current roster.

Zawadzki played for Georgetown University from 2018-21.

“We are proud to welcome another Crew Academy player to the First Team,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “From serving as a two-year captain for the Academy to being named Georgetown’s captain in his junior year, Sean is someone who embodied the values of the Crew. He is a proven winner and a talented player, and we are thrilled to have Sean remain a part of the Crew family as he continues his development as a professional.”

During his time at Georgetown, Zawadzki made 74 appearances with 66 starts while scoring four goals and six assists.

Zawadzki was part of a Hoyas team that won the 2019 NCAA College Cup title as well as two Big East Conference Tournaments and three Big East regular-season championships.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.