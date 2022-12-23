Columbus Crew signs free agent defender Jimmy Medranda

The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran will join the Crew for the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced the team has signed defender Jimmy Medranda via free agency on Friday.

The 10-year Major League Soccer veteran will join the Crew for the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

During his time in MLS, Medranda has appeared in 145 regular-season matches, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists.

The 28-year-old has an MLS Cup, two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cupts and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.

“Jimmy is a proven winner, and we are proud to have a player with his MLS experience choose to sign with the Crew,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Bringing a decade of MLS experience with him to Columbus, Jimmy’s addition to our roster will help provide depth and create competition on our backline, and we look forward to having him as part of our team.”

Medranda made his professional debut for Colombian side Deportivo Pereira in 2012. He made 16 appearances before joining Sporting Kansas City on loan in August 2013 and completed a permanent transfer in 2014.

Through 2019, he appeared in a total of 96 matches in Kansas City before he was selected by Nashville SC in the 2019 Expansion Draft. Medranda appeared in one match during the 2020 season before being traded to the Seattle Sounders FC where he last played.