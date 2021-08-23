Columbus Crew sign French defender Steven Moreira

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced that the club signed French defender Steven Moreira on Monday.
The 27-year-old most recently played for French side Toulouse FC.
Moreira has made 215 professional appearances and brings nine years of European soccer experience, including playing in France’s topflight.
“We are excited to welcome Steven to the Crew,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Steven is a dynamic defender who is entering the prime of his career, and we believe his addition will help strengthen our backline on both sides of the ball. As someone who has regularly played in one of the top leagues in the world, we are pleased he has chosen the Crew and we look forward to incorporating him into the team.”
His deal with the Crew is for the remainder of the 2021 season with an option for 2022 and 2023.