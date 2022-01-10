Columbus Crew re-signs goalkeeper Evan Bush

Bush joined Columbus in December 2020 in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced Monday that it has re-signed goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2022 season with an option for 2023.

“Evan is a talented, veteran goalkeeper with extensive experience in MLS,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Evan is a consummate professional and continues to foster competition and provide depth to our goalkeeper corps. He has stepped in admirably when called upon, including helping us lift the Campeones Cup last fall, and we’re pleased that he will be returning to the Club this season.”

Bush joined Columbus in December 2020 in a trade with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In 2021, he appeared in four regular-season matches.

The Ohio native joined CF Montreal in 2011, the team's final season in the United Soccer League.

He spent the first nine seasons of his Major League Soccer career with CF Montreal, appearing in 176 regular-season matches prior to joining the Whitecaps in September 2020.

Bush has started all 188 MLS regular-season games in which he has appeared and has 600 saves and 42 shutouts.

He also has two shutouts in eight post-season matches.

Crew players are set to report for physicals and testing on Jan. 16 before departing for training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Jan. 28.

The team will train at Historic Crew Stadium in early February before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.