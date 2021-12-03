Columbus Crew re-signs goalkeeper Eloy Room

Room is signed through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced it has re-signed goalkeeper Eloy Room on Friday.

Room is signed through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024.

The goalkeeper joined the Crew midway through the 2019 Major League Soccer season and has made 59 regular-season appearances and registered 15 shutouts.

The club says Room, the team's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the 2020 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, will continue to occupy an international roster spot.

"We are thrilled that Eloy will be part of the Columbus Crew the next two seasons," said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. "We signed Eloy in 2019 because of his well-established international experience and felt he would be a great addition to our defense. Since joining us, Eloy has not only performed on the field, but he has also bought into the values of the Crew to become a veteran voice and leader in the locker room. We look forward to continued success with him as our goalkeeper.”

In 2021, Room had 83 total saves and registered seven shutouts over the course of 30 regular-season appearances.

On Thursday, the club announced it has signed midfielder Lucas Zelarayan to a new three-year contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.