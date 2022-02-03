Columbus Crew re-sign forward Erik Hurtado

A 10-year MLS veteran with 149 regular-season appearances, Hurtado returns to Columbus for a second season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced Thursday that it has re-signed forward Erik Hurtado for the 2022 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2023.

“We’re pleased to welcome Erik back to the Crew for a second season,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He has ten years of experience in our league, and he provides us with options up top and on the wing. Erik’s dedication and hard work throughout preseason have been evident, and we’re excited for him to continue his tenure as a Crew player.”

A 10-year MLS veteran with 149 regular-season appearances, Hurtado returns to Columbus for a second season.

Hurtado was acquired via a trade with Club de Foot Montreal on July 8, 2021. He appeared in nine matches with three starts for the Crew in 2021.

After joining Montreal in February 2021, Hurtado made seven appearances (two starts) while registering two goals and one assist.

Before his time in Montreal, Hurtado played for Sporting Kansas City from 2019-2020, making 28 regular-season appearances (11 starts) while recording seven tallies.

The forward got his MLS start with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who selected him in the First Round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft. Hurtado spent six seasons in Vancouver from 2013-2018, making 105 regular-season appearances (47 starts) while netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

The Crew is currently training at Historic Crew Stadium before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina Feb. 7-19.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.