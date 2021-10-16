Columbus Crew overpowers Miami 4-0 at home

The win is head coach Caleb Porter's 100th Major League Soccer regular-season victory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew defeated Inter Miami CF 4-0 Saturday night at Lower.com Field.

Gyasi Zardes put away two goals, with the first coming off an assist from Pedro Santos in the 39th minute.

Santos scored a goal in the 44th minute and assisted on Zardes' second goal, along with VIto Wormgoor, in the 64th minute.

Miami then scored an own goal in the 83rd minute, the final score of the match.

Miami has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.

The Crew's next game is on the road against Nashville on Oct. 20.