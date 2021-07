Despite getting seven shots on target, the Columbus Crew tied with Nashville 0-0 Wednesday night.

Joe Willis made seven saves for Nashville while the Crew extended its unbeaten streak to six games.

Willis has an MLS-leading six shutouts this season.

Columbus (5-3-6) is unbeaten, but has just one win, in its last five games.