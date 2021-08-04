Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan selected for 2021 MLS All-Star Game

This is the first selection of Zelarayan's MLS career.

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has been selected for the 2021 MLS All-Game Star.

The roster was determined through a combination of fan, player and media voting, designations by All-Star coach Bob Bradley and selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Zelarayan, who joined Columbus prior to the start of the 2020 season, is the 24th player in Crew history to be named an all-star.

Zelarayan has scored 11 goals and tallied six assists in 31 regular-season games.