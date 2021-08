Artur is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks.

Columbus Crew announced midfielder Artur underwent successful sports hernia repair surgery last week.

The procedure was done Wednesday Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Artur is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks.

Since joining the Crew in 2017, Artur has recorded two goals and nine assists in 114 appearances.