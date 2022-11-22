Columbus Crew trade midfielder Artur to Houston Dynamo FC

The Brazilian midfielder spent six seasons with the Crew.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced the organization is sending midfielder Artur to Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for up to $350,000 in allocation money.

The Crew will receive a guaranteed $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2023, a guaranteed $100,000 in GAM in 2024, and up to $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met.

“I would like to thank Artur for his contributions to the Crew and the Columbus community over the past six seasons and he will always be a part of our Club’s history and our recent accomplishments, which include raising two trophies,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We believe this move will give us valuable flexibility as we build our roster for the 2023 season and beyond.”

After joining the Crew on loan from Sao Paulo FC prior to the start of the 2017 season. He was permanently transferred to the team at the end of the year after notching three assists in 24 appearances.

In total, Artur appeared in a total of 138 regular-season matches with 124 starts, scoring two goals and nine assists.