Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan voted MLS Player of the Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was voted at the Major League Soccer Player of the Month for March 2022.

Zelarayan leads the league with six goals created and is tied for the lead with four goals through March.

He scored in each of the club's first three matches this year, extending a career-best scoring streak to six games dating back to Oct. 27, 2021.

Over that span, Zelarayan tallied eight goals and three assists.

He ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists and is one of only three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists, joining New England's Carlos Gil (2 goals, 13 total attacking assists) and Portland's Yimmi Chara (2, 13).

This season, Zelarayan has been named to the MLS Team of the Week three times, the most of any player.

Zelarayan is the 16th Crew player to receive Player of the Month honors and the first since Zack Steffen in May 2018.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

The Crew are out to an unbeaten 2-0-2 record this season and lead the Eastern Conference with 10 goals scored.

Columbus is tied with Philadelphia atop the conference with a +5 goal differential.