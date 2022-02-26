Berry's quick goal sparks Columbus past Vancouver 4-0 in home opener

The Columbus Crew breezed to a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a Major League Soccer season opener.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an astounding home opener game, the Columbus Crew beat the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4-0.

The Crew hosted the Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on a chilly Saturday.

In the first half of the game, Crew's Miguel Berry right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Lucas Zelarayán assisted with a cross and helped scored the team's first game goal.

Derrick Etienne was able to score the second goal with an assist by Yaw Yeboah. The Crew led 2-0 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Crew managed to score two more goals against Whitecaps FC.

Luis Díaz kicked from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a fast break, scoring the third goal.

After Steven Moreira won a free kick due to a foul by Whitecap FC's Ryan Gauld, Lucas Zelarayán left footed his shot from the center of the box and brought the score up 4-0.