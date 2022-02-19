Columbus Crew unveils 'Gold Standard kit' jerseys for 2022 MLS season

The Crew is set to open the 2022 MLS season by hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Feb. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew on Saturday revealed its newest primary jersey ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

The Gold Standard kit jersey by adidas pays homage to the team’s color with its primary gold jersey with black lettering.

The “Crew96” is emblazoned on the jersey’s back neck, commemorating the Crew’s standing as the first club in MLS history and marks the Black & Gold’s first game in 1996, according to the team’s website.

“The Gold Standard kit symbolizes the Club’s commitment to holding itself to the gold standard, on and off the field,” the website says.

The jerseys were revealed as Black & Gold Week kicked off on Saturday.

