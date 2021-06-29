Columbus Crew celebrates new stadium's opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Local leaders and team owners are gathering at Lower.com Field on Tuesday to celebrate the pivotal moment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew celebrated the official opening of its new stadium with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Local leaders and team owners gathered at Lower.com Field on Tuesday to celebrate the pivotal moment.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, and Franklin County Board of Commissioners President Kevin Boyce attended the ceremony, alongside Crew owners and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

"This world class facility is more than just a sports venue. It's a place where our families will rally together for generations to come," said Hardin.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a new era for the Crew, which will kick off its first Major League Soccer game against the New England Revolution on the new field this Saturday.

"You know, there's a saying in sports that goes: 'You miss 100% of the shots that you don't take. We took that shot, central Ohio. And here we are," said Boyce.