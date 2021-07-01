Columbus Crew announces new program to help young soccer players

The club said Thursday that Youth Partnerships Program Is made of two programs, the Crew Network program and the Academy Affiliate program.

Columbus Crew has launched a new program that will help young soccer players, ages 4 to 14, work with existing youth soccer organizations.

The club said Thursday that Youth Partnerships Program Is made of two programs, the Crew Network program and the Academy Affiliate program.

The Crew Network is focused on the greater Columbus area and will give youth players, coaches, parents and administrators access to unique experiences and opportunities.

The clubs will also receive player training opportunities, access to the Crew’s coaching staff and increased brand exposure.

The Academy Affiliate program targets youth clubs outside Columbus and gives them the opportunity to align with a Major League Soccer professional team, receive technical benefits and complete the professional player pathway from the Crew Academy.