Columbus Crew announces 2022 schedule featuring 17 games at Lower.com Field

The Crew will open the season at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Feb. 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew released the club's regular-season schedule 2022, featuring 17 games at Lower.com Field.

It was previously announced the Crew would open the season on Feb. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Columbus.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.

Columbus will face the newly-crowded MLS Cup champions New York City FC on May 14 at Yankee Stadium and at home on Aug. 6.

The Crew will face new expansion team Charlotte FC twice, first on June 18 in Columbus then at Bank of America Stadium on July 30.

The "Hell is Real" rivalry returns as Columbus will host FC Cincinnati on July 17 before the return game at TQL Stadium on Aug. 27.

July and August will serve as the busiest months on the Crew calendar, with six matches in each month.

The Crew will wrap up the season on the road at Orlando City SC on Oct. 9.

All teams will play a 34-game regular-season schedule - 17 home games, 17 road games - facing each of their conference opponents two times and playing eight non-conference opponents once.

The schedule consists of all weekend matches with the exception of a few midweek matches.

The 2022 season will be the Crew's 27th in Major League Soccer and the first full season at Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

Feb. 26 - Vancouver

March 5 - @ San Jose

March 12 - Toronto

March 20 - @ New York

April 2 - Nashville

April 9 - @ Philadelphia

April 16 - Orlando

April 23 - @ Kansas City

April 30 - Washington D.C.

May 7 - @ New England

May 14 - @ New York City

May 21 - Los Angeles FC

May 28 - @ Atlanta

June 18 - Charlotte

June 25 - @ Salt Lake City

June 29 - @ Toronto

July 3 - Philadelphia

July 9 - @ Chicago

July 13 - @ Washington D.C.

July 17 - Cincinnati

July 23 - New England

July 30 - @ Charlotte

Aug. 3 - Montreal

Aug. 6 - New York City

Aug. 13 - @ Colorado

Aug. 21 - Atlanta

Aug. 27 - @ Cincinnati

Aug. 31 - Miami

Sept. 3 - Chicago

Sept. 9 - @ Montreal

Sept. 13 - @ Miami

Sept. 18 - Portland