Columbus Crew announces 2022 schedule featuring 17 games at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew released the club's regular-season schedule 2022, featuring 17 games at Lower.com Field.
It was previously announced the Crew would open the season on Feb. 26 against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Columbus.
Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.
Columbus will face the newly-crowded MLS Cup champions New York City FC on May 14 at Yankee Stadium and at home on Aug. 6.
The Crew will face new expansion team Charlotte FC twice, first on June 18 in Columbus then at Bank of America Stadium on July 30.
The "Hell is Real" rivalry returns as Columbus will host FC Cincinnati on July 17 before the return game at TQL Stadium on Aug. 27.
July and August will serve as the busiest months on the Crew calendar, with six matches in each month.
The Crew will wrap up the season on the road at Orlando City SC on Oct. 9.
All teams will play a 34-game regular-season schedule - 17 home games, 17 road games - facing each of their conference opponents two times and playing eight non-conference opponents once.
The schedule consists of all weekend matches with the exception of a few midweek matches.
The 2022 season will be the Crew's 27th in Major League Soccer and the first full season at Lower.com Field.
Columbus Crew 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
Feb. 26 - Vancouver
March 5 - @ San Jose
March 12 - Toronto
March 20 - @ New York
April 2 - Nashville
April 9 - @ Philadelphia
April 16 - Orlando
April 23 - @ Kansas City
April 30 - Washington D.C.
May 7 - @ New England
May 14 - @ New York City
May 21 - Los Angeles FC
May 28 - @ Atlanta
June 18 - Charlotte
June 25 - @ Salt Lake City
June 29 - @ Toronto
July 3 - Philadelphia
July 9 - @ Chicago
July 13 - @ Washington D.C.
July 17 - Cincinnati
July 23 - New England
July 30 - @ Charlotte
Aug. 3 - Montreal
Aug. 6 - New York City
Aug. 13 - @ Colorado
Aug. 21 - Atlanta
Aug. 27 - @ Cincinnati
Aug. 31 - Miami
Sept. 3 - Chicago
Sept. 9 - @ Montreal
Sept. 13 - @ Miami
Sept. 18 - Portland
Oct. 1 - New York
Oct. 9 - @ Orlando