COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced the club has acquired Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah from Wisla Krakow of the Polish First Division.

According to the team, the 24-year-old will officially be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, and will occupy an international roster slot on the Crew's roster.

His contract with the club will run through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland. In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian National Team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide.”

Yeboah joined Wisla Krakow in August 2020, appearing in 50 matches. He scored 10 goals with five assists.

Yeboah signed with Manchester City in 2014 at 17. While on loan from 2014-18, Yeboah competed for LOSC Lille of France’s Ligue 1, FC Twente of the Dutch Eredivisie and Real Oviedo of the Spanish Segunda Division.

The midfielder signed with CD Numancia of Spain’s Second Division in July 2018, scoring two goals in 34 matches before going on loan to RC Celta de Vigo of Spain’s La Liga. Yeboah scored five goals in 20 matches for Celta de Vigo B before making the move to Poland.