Columbus Crew acquires defender Milos Degenek

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew announced Monday it has signed defender Milos Degenek.

He joins the Crew as a free agent after most recently playing for Red Star Belgrade of the Serbian First Division.

Degenek will officially be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa, and will occupy an international roster slot on the Crew's roster.

His contract with the club will run through the 2023 season with options for 2024 and 2025.

“Milos is a center back who brings championship experience and leadership to our squad,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “In addition to winning domestic and continental titles at the club level, Milos has earned valuable experience with the Australian National Team, including the 2018 World Cup. We believe his attributes will serve him well in our league and look forward to seeing him make an impact in our team.”

The Crew is currently in preseason training Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Jan. 28.

The team will train at Historic Crew Stadium in early February before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.