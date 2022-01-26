Columbus Crew acquires midfielder James Igbekeme on loan

The Crew holds an option to exercise a permanent transfer following the duration of the loan in December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced Wednesday that the club has acquired midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza for the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

“James is a versatile midfielder and his addition will help strengthen our roster,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He will provide us with another strong option in the midfield and his contributions will be seen on both sides of the ball. We look forward to welcoming James and his family to Columbus and look forward to incorporating him into our team.”

Igbekeme has spent the past four seasons with Zaragosa. Since 2018, he has appeared in 96 matches, scoring four goals.

He made his professional debut with G.D. Ribeirão in 2013, which currently plays in the Portuguese Third Division. In two seasons, Igbekeme appeared in 43 matches, scoring two goals.

The Crew is currently in preseason training Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Jan. 28.

The team will train at Historic Crew Stadium in early February before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina.

Columbus is set to open the 2022 Major League Soccer season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Lower.com Field on Feb. 26.

Following the opener, the Crew hit the road and travels to San Jose to face the Earthquakes on March 5.