Columbus Crew

Petrovic has 6 saves for Revolution in 0-0 tie with Crew

Saturday's match marked the fourth-consecutive sellout at Lower.com Field, the club said.
Credit: Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Djordje Petrovic had six saves Saturday for New England and the Revolution tied 0-0 with the Columbus Crew.

Petrovic, a 6-foot-4, 22-year-old Serbian rookie, had his second shutout in eight MLS starts.

The Crew (7-5-9) outshot the Revolution (6-7-8) 17-5, with seven shots on goal to two for the Revolution.

Eloy Room had two saves and recorded his career-high tying seventh shut out of the season.

Both teams are in action again on Saturday. The Crew visit Charlotte FC and the Revolution host Toronto FC.

Drone footage of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew