A timeline of the Columbus Crew's path to success as it transitions to new turf

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a matter of days, fans will fill Lower.com Field to cheer on the Columbus Crew as the team kicks off its first Major League Soccer match on new turf.

Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution marks a pivotal moment for Crew fans, many of whom have stood behind the team through thick and thin.

It was in 1999 when a sold out crowd watched the Crew defeat that same team during the first-ever game at Historic Crew Stadium. The crew would go on to win some major hardware in the years to come, including a U.S. Open Cup trophy in 2002, and the MLS Cup in 2008 and 2020.

The opening of Lower.com field in the Arena District brings with it a new chapter for the Columbus Crew, along with the chance to continue defending their title in style.